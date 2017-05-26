What started off as an impressive but relatively limited Memorial Day-related sales promotion on the App Store has snowballed into a ridiculous week of slashed prices, empty wallets and an abundance of brilliant indie titles now even more accessible than ever before. Thanks to the exceptional detective work and list-making skills of our very own Shaun Musgrave, we've been keeping tabs on the titles that have gone on sale over the last few days. However, for your convenience - and to overwhelm you with the sheer amount of games that are now available at a cheaper price - here is a complete list of the 44 games that, to the best of our knowledge, are taking part in some capacity in the Memorial Day Weekend sales. To help you out even more, we've alphabetised the amalgam of the sales posts, as well as provided helpful links to reviews and other materials that should help you make a wise decision with your funds. Without further ado, here is the full list of discounted titles:

Firstly, apologies to anyone who may have spent too much on iOS titles recently, as the past few weeks have been excellent for the App Store gaming-wise; this list is not likely to make your financial situation any better. However, for the rest of us, there are some brilliant titles that are either having their first sale ever, very rarely go on sale, or are just so brilliant that they're worth picking up at any price. Personal highlights include Mini Metro and Human Resource Machine, however both Teeny Titans and Don't Starve Shipwrecked are fully premium experiences that scarcely go down in price beyond certain occasions such as this. Whatever your interests, there's bound to be something for you - be sure to let us know what titles you pick up, or ones you'd recommend to make those family gatherings go a little quicker, in the comments below.