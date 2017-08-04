Death Road to Canada [$9.99] by Rocketcat LLC is one of the better games of 2017, and certainly one of the more humorous games about the zombie apocalypse. In Death Road you hit the road and hope to make it through the walking dead and other trials to the relative safety of Canada all the way from the decidedly unsafe environs of Florida. It's a really deep game with a lot to do and it just keeps getting better.

In late June Death Road to Canada got the ginormous COCCYX update and now there's word of yet more content on the way. Yes, the DUODENUM update is out for PC and making its way to mobile in a couple weeks. DUODENUM includes new locations, 11 new recruitable characters, and weapons including a weed whacker, pirate ship cannon, friendly robots (robots versus zombies!), and automated turrets. There will be 4 new traders as well, and 9 additional location events including a pig farm, ghost mansion, and frozen forest.

DUODENUM will also feature new lighting, a new barricading system where furniture and characters can reinforce closed doors, flashlights, and a big revamp of all of the fire weapons. The soundtrack is even getting some love with double the tunes.

It's great to see more and more content added to an already great game. If you need more convincing that Death Road to Canada is worth picking up check out our five-star review and head on over to our forums where you'll find almost as many pages of comments as the game has content.