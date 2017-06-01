It's Wonder Woman time in pretty much everything DC on the App Store, so you shouldn't be surprised that Wonder Woman theatrical content is now available in the DC Legends [Free] Â F2P strategy RPG. The new update has added Wonder Woman: Defender of Justice, a movie version of the famous superhero based on Gal Gadot. There will also be all kinds of Wonder Woman-related events throughout June, so plenty of opportunities for you to grab all that content. Specifically, there will be a 9-Day Hero Challenge where you will travel to Wonder Woman's Island paradise and battle in the new Gates of Tartarus environment to earn Wonder Woman: Defender of Justice fragments.

In the 5-Day challenges, you will fight to earn fragments of Wonder Woman: Princess of Themyscira, Doctor Poison, and Queen Hippolyta. There are also new hero packs, all kinds of login rewards, and much more, so if you're a Wonder Woman fan, check out the new events.