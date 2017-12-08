Just in time for the weekend and the upcoming holidays, Pokemon GO [Free] has added the 50 new Pokemon from the Hoenn Region and its dynamic weather system. As we talked about in a story earlier this week, this update brings Pokemon like Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and many other ones to the game, so get ready to go hunting if you want to complete your collection. In addition to adding more Pokemon, the game now has a dynamic weather system that ties into the real-world weather of the location you're playing at. And the new weather system isn't just cosmetic.

The real-life weather around you will change Pokemon habitats and where they can be found, which will give you extra reasons to play Pokemon GO during different weathers and seasons. For instance, if it's raining, you might get a Mudkip splashing around your neighborhood. The weather also affects Combat Power. The weather system is a great addition to the game and one that can add plenty of replayability. And it really works: I tried playing the game in Southern California and got a nice warning because of all the fires around. The newÂ features are live, so go checkÂ them out.