Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth [Free] is one of the few Ace Attorney games that hadnâ€™t hit iOS and Android. Over the last few years, Capcom has been porting everything Ace Attorney to mobile platforms and we couldnâ€™t be happier. They recently released Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice which is the sixth mainline entry. Read our review of it here. While there are obviously some releases like The Great Ace Attorney that will likely not be released in English, INVESTIGATIONS has a DS English release and it is now available on the App Store. Watch the Japanese trailer below:

Unlike the mainline releases, Investigations focusses on Miles Edgeworth. He investigates multiple cases together with a larger narrative at play. I quite liked it when I played the DS version on the 3DS. Sadly the sequel never saw an English release. Just like with past Ace Attorney mobile releases that had English releases on Nintendo platforms already, Ace Attorney INVESTIGATIONS has released on the App Store and Google Play. It is free to download on iOS with in app purchases to unlock more content than the free version as with the other Ace Attorney releases. The official Japanese website for the release is up and it has details about OS support for both iOS and Android. It also mentions higher resolution visuals which is a given since the original released on the Nintendo DS a while ago. As with Capcom tradition, the newest versions of both iOS and Android are not officially supported. You can check out Ace Attorney INVESTIGATIONS on iOS here and Android here. You could also get the other Ace Attorney games on iOS because we now have all 6 mainline entries on the App Store in English along with one spinoff.

Update: English language trailer added.









