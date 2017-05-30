Point and click adventure game Memoranda, originally released on Steam, is getting a mobile release this June. This title has you playing as a young woman who is slowly forgetting her name. She doesn't know why, and sets out to discover if it's something wrong with her memory...or are there other circumstances causing this to happen? There's a few odd characters in her small town, and they're all losing something of themselves, too.

Memoranda features hand-drawn 2D art and animation, along with thousands of lines of dialogue with English-language voice over, and an original soundtrack with 15 tracks. This magic-realism-inspired adventure game looks quite fascinating, and iPad is the perfect platform for point-and-click adventures. I'm looking forward to checking this one out when it launches in June. Check out the forum thread for additional screens and details, as well as to discuss this one with others.