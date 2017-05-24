We've been huge fans of Astro Duel [$4.99 (HD)] basically forever. It's still my go-to recommendation when people ask me what game they should get when they want to play two player games on a single iPad. Over the years, the game has evolved in interesting ways, between a stripped-down iPhone version called Astro Party [Free] and an Apple TV update that lets you play the game on the TV using both the Siri Remote and the Astro Remote [Free] companion app. If you've never played the game before, the easiest way to describe it is as a multiplayer top-down arena shooter, which reminds me a lot of old multiplayer Atari games but (obviously) spruced up quite a bit.

On the Nintendo Switch it'll be called Astro Duel Deluxe, and this time around 6 players can play together using a variety of control options. There's even a 3v3 team mode which sounds incredible. It'll have dynamic arenas, a whole bunch of power-ups, and just generally sounds like a really full-featured iteration of Astro Duel. If you're looking for more multiplayer stuff on the Switch, keep your eyes peeled for Astro Duel Deluxe which will hit the eShop on the 30th. Otherwise, definitely check out our Astro Duel review and give it a download on your iPad.