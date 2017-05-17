Believe it or not, it's Wednesday again, and it's also National Mushroom Hunting Day. I'm not sure if it's exclusively a Midwestern thing, but this time of year (and actually, a few weeks prior) is just gangbusters for hunting morel mushrooms. Morels are pretty interesting fungi, as like truffles, people really haven't figured out how to produce them on a mass scale like all the other food we have factory farmed. Instead, mushroom hunters get up super early, head out to their own highly prized and secretive spots where they pop up, and go wild harvesting them. It's super lucrative, as ~4 ounces (roughly enough fresh morels to fill a normal sized sandwich bag) can easily sell for $10-20 locally, or for far more online when dried. A good hunt can yield multiple coolers full of 'shrooms, which is why everyone keeps their hunting grounds top secret. Morels have an incredibly unique taste, and if you're ever looking to treat yo'self I recommend picking some up and making some kind of mushroom risotto. They're reasonably easy to find dried at Whole Foods and other "high-end" grocery stores. Oh wait, this is an iPhone games site. Right. Well, hopefully you learned something new. Anyway, a ton of new iOS games have come out in the last week.

As usual, we've listed all the new ones that have been posted to our forums. If your game isn't here, get a thread on our forums before we post our full roundup later this evening. We're publishing this a little later than usual as I was sort of waiting for some of the games coming out on the 18th to randomly pop up this morning, but, maybe developers actually meant the 18th this week.



  • jamiejap

    where is old mans journey?

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      One of the games I mentioned I was waiting for which hasn't hit iTunes (or our forums) yet.

      • Sterling Archer

        Blasted! Always the games I'm most excited about have them tease us like this ðŸ˜¥

        Thanks for the update and always being so connected with us, all hail Eli!

  • Kainamor

    I saw Behold released this morning on android. Any chance of a release this week on AppStore?

    • Tasos Lazarides

      You mean Beholder? It's out now, we have a story on the front page about it

  • jpgold

    Does Tower Fortress have a release date?

  • TwoLiterSoda

    Wow tons this week and a few I'll surely be picking up

  • korossyl

    Mushroom Hunting Day sounds slightly dangerous! Are there any local poisonous varieties that can be mistaken for morrels?

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      I don't think so, they're a pretty unique looking mushroom. The only real things to worry about are bugs, as they're a bulbous mushroom with a big and hollow internal cavity so they can make a good home for tiny critters. But, hey, eating a random ant never killed anyone.

      • jamiejap

        what's about false morels (helvellas) ? Aren't they poisonous? I only knew porcini & chanterelle!

  • Electrolite82

    Sick of seeing good games released then followed by......Soft launched in......etc.....!ðŸ˜¡

  • Rooie1154

    My mom taught school in a fairly rural part of Virginia and one spring she had a student bring her a bag of morels.

    I, unfortunately, was away at college at the time so no morels for me...

    Her student called them "murcles" a.k.a. "miracles."

  • tex42

    Just pick a couple morrels yesterday so good looking out Eli!