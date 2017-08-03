Rocketcat Games is responsible for some of the absolute best games on the App Store, most of which we've given basically every award we can give a mobile game. From Hook Champ [$2.99] to Death Road to Canada [$9.99], we've loved 'em all. Behind the scenes, working with Rocketcat can be a little odd. Studio Grand Poobah Kepa Auwae has a great sense of humor which is just dripping from all of their games, but you're never really sure where the line between jokes and sarcasm stops and where actual plans for future games begin.

For instance, when I first heard the idea behind Dad By The Sword I was about 99.99% sure that a game concept where you not only play as your Dad, but your sword is also your Dad, as well as the dungeon itself being your Dad. Then they released this trailer:

When Kepa first started talking about his Seaman-inspired "Fish Boyfriend" game tentatively titled I Can't Believe My Boyfriend is Some Sorta Fish Creature!, I was similarly pretty sure I was being trolled, then I remembered Dad By The Sword, and really wasn't ever sure what to believe. Per a tweet today, and after loads of Death Road to Canada updates, work on the next, fish boyfriend, game is set to begin:

After this Death Road update I'm making that game where you have a pet fish that is also your boyfriend. Or fiance if you play cards right!! — Rocketcat Games (@rocketcatgames) August 3, 2017

Anyway, I reached out to Kepa for more details on the upcoming game we all were pretty sure was a joke, and he said, "I want to make the Dark Souls of boyfriend simulation games. People will play this fish boyfriend game and know that Dark Souls is a game for dipes-wearing whiny babies." He's also curious which of the fish boyfriends readers find the most attractive, specifically, which would you like to marry?

Here's your options:

So, yeah. The Dark Souls of fish boyfriend simulation games. That's a thing, and it's happening.

In other Rocketcat news, with iOS 11 approaching this new game also raises the question of "What about all the old games that aren't 64-bit?" Well, they're looking into an update for Mage Gauntlet [$2.99] but anything older than that likely isn't going to happen, at least not for free. Hook Champ and other similarly ancient titles were built with the first generation iPod touch in mind, rely on OpenFeint, etc.

Even just making Hook Champ and similar titles wide screen would likely require levels being redesigned, and it's possible that'd also break game physics. Much like the situation that we're in with our own app, when something is this old, it's easier to just start over than it is to update.

That being said, they're open to the idea of potentially doing re-releases of these old games provided there's any kind of demand for them. Personally, I'd play the ever-loving heck out of a new Hook Champ and would have absolutely no problem paying for it again.