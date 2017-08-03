Mobius Final Fantasy [Free] celebrates its one year anniversary today with a month long celebration. It recently crossed more than 10 million players worldwide, and there will be loads of in game giveaways to celebrate. As well as the free gifts, there have been various gameplay and balance tweaks. Players will now get more Magicite from enemies in battle to use in game. New cards for summons will be easier to obtain and ability cards now have lower requirements. These changes will make things easier for newcomers and veteran players. The team also had a video message for players worldwide that features Motomu Toriyama (Director), Mitsuto Suzuki (Composer), and Takashi Shiraga (Battle Planner). Watch it below:

The in game giveaways are also pretty great, with freebies ranging from Greater Summons to double stamina from elixirs and even login bonuses. Mobius Week will have players receiving various boosts in game to unlocking skills, fusion success, and more until August 8. If youâ€™ve been on the fence in regards to checking the game out, thereâ€™s never been a better time.

Mobius Final Fantasy is available to download for free on the App Store, and you can check out the forum thread here. for more discussion on this new anniversary update.

Editor's Note: Despite Square buying sponsored posts for this story across mobile sites, we posted this because it seemed noteworthy not because they gave us money. The timing of us publishing this story and the sponsored posts going live is a coincidence.