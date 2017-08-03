If you've been following Magic: The Gathering digital offerings, you'll know that Magic Online has had all kinds of issues since forever and that the recent Magic DuelsÂ [Free] games were valiant, but ultimately failed, attempts at giving us a robust digital version of Magic that can equal a game like Hearthstone or even all the other recent ones like Eternal and The Elder Scrolls: Legends. More recently, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was reimagining digital versions of Magic, and today we found out that the digital game Wizards was working on is called Magic: The Gathering Arena. That's pretty much all the information we were given, andÂ we will learn more about the game and how to join the closed beta during a Twitch stream on September 7th at 1 PM PT.

As you can imagine, everyone has been speculating about what this game will be; will it be an expanded version of Duels (which, by the way, has been pretty much abandoned and its team focused on the new digital products)? Will it be a digital version of the board game with the same name? Will it be a completely different product that will replace both Duels and Magic Online? I'm not sure at this point, and neither is anyone else. We do know for sure that this is a different game than the MMO that's in development. So, what are you hoping to see?



  • Saveria

    i felt the 2014 planeswalker game (the one featuring garruk?) introduced options that appealed to what I like and wish they had kept. like AI opponents that could play with decks the player designed rather than the randomized encounters of duels which frequently got boring or frustrating and difficult to me.

    the questing for gold was just..dull. Copied hearthstone too closely I felt. And packs with only six cards. Too slow to build collections.

    an interface built for mobile screens. No squinting at p/t numbers.

    Access to past sets would be nice..integrate the collections from mtgo somehow into arena? yea not going to happen but I can dream..

  • hTristan

    Wizards will be true to form, and release something that feels like it should have come out five years ago and for a fraction of the development budget.