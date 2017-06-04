The writing has been on the wall for quite a while now through various warnings when users load 32-bit apps. The TouchArcade app, for instance, is among the many 32-bit apps which display a message about how they need to be updated. We've spent quite a bit of time on our podcast debating how and when Apple is finally going to rip the bandaid of 32-bit compatibility off iOS, and as of this morning, it seems that it has begun. As pointed out by TA reader Severed, 32-bit apps no longer appear in App Store search results.

Try it for yourself, head to the App Store, and search for any 32-bit app or game. You can no longer directly search for the TouchArcade app [Free], Ridiculous FIshing [$2.99], Dungeon Raid [$0.99], Super Crate Box [$1.99] and many, many other games and apps. They're still available for download via the direct URL, which makes searching AppShopper more useful than searching the App Store right now.

In theory, this should light a massive fire under the collective butts of any developer that has a 32-bit game or app they still care about people being able to download. Removing them from the default App Store search means they effectively don't exist anymore to the vast majority of people out there who don't know the trick of just using a direct link or clicking through on a site like TouchArcade or AppShopper. On our side of things, this is just one more nail in the coffin for the TouchArcade app, which we can't update due to a shift in Apple policies preventing "store within a store"-like apps. Enjoy it while it lasts, and stay tuned for WWDC news next week where I'm sure we'll hear more about Apple's plans moving forward with (or, more accurately, without) 32-bit apps.



  • houseofg

    Don't ask for whom the bell tolls... 🙁

  • brianj22

    So what's the deal, is this just a big f**k you from Apple to devs and consumers? Like everything works fine as is but let's complicate things for no reason.

    • morgawr

      Seems that way to me

    Eli Hodapp

      There's loads of valid reasons to force a migration to 64-bit binaries, but it's sort of unbelievable how poorly Apple has been communicating this. From the looks of things, iOS 11 will come out, people will update it, and not understand at all why some of the old apps they've potentially paid for and have been using for years no longer work at all.

      At least with the PPC to x86 migration there was a good six years of Apple explaining what was happening versus "I can't find this app I like anymore."

      Wizard of Odyssey

        If I were Hair Force One, I would release an app that would run the 32-bit, orphaned, and de-listed apps in a sandboxed environment, separate from the rest of the system, possibly without internet access. Charge ten bucks for it if feeling greedy. The Rosetta feature in OSX was supported for years as you say. It would be a shame to lose the ability to run ancient apps.

        Or, maybe they're just like "forget that stuff, adapt or die," and publishers get used to the modern way of doing things. I guess that's OK too, as there are plenty of games to play.

  • sabre31

    This is piss poor way of doing it. They should let 32bit apps run with the warning message. You know a lot of apps will not be updated for months to come and users will be the ones left out in the cold. I know Apple touts how quick their new iOS versions are installed by users but I can see this back firing where people will hold off until their are updated first.