People keep asking me why I don't have a Nintendo Switch yet. The big reason, beyond obscure metal bands releasing cool-looking vinyl albums, is that you can't just go and impulse-buy one on Amazon or in store right now. It's a thing you have to prep for and attempt to buy. Now, why is the Switch still so hard to buy? Theoretically, it shouldn't be that hard to make. The Joy-Con are unique but still just using some fairly common antennae and sensors in a unique implementation. And the base of the Switch is basically just an Android tablet. Well, see, there's the problem: there's a tiny company out of Cupertino named Apple that's choking up the supply chain.

According to the Wall Street Journal's erstwhile Takashi Mochizuki, "The problem is an industrywide capacity shortage for components used in smartphones, computer servers and other digital devices." NAND flash memory is a major source of these shortages: Toshiba's been having legal troubles, but is staying afloat thanks to its NAND storage business. Now consider that while Nintendo is no spring chicken, Apple sells a massively-profitable product in massive quantities. They are bound to get first priority from any supplier of these important parts. And while other phone manufacturers like Samsung aren't quite pulling down Apple-level profit, they're still delivering consistent, large-scale business to suppliers. So they often get first priority from suppliers above Nintendo. And since the Switch costs just $299 as opposed to the $700-$800 MSRP of many flagship mobile phones, Nintendo can't risk pushing for higher component costs lest they make the Switch's production cost go above the $299 MSRP. It all leads to an interesting problem for Nintendo, where they'll have to figure out just how to keep making Switch units while competing in a cutthroat supplier race.

So if you can't find a Switch any time soon, maybe pull out your phone and say "this is all your fault!"

[MacRumors]



  • Dailon Huskey

    Just saves people from wasting money on another Nintendo gimmick and by the time they are easy to find the gimmick will have run its course.

    • Ethan Einhorn

      As somebody who owns a PS4, Xbox One, HTC Vive, PSVR, and iPhone 6S, I can say that the Switch is easily the best consumer device I have ever owned. I can assure you, you'd feel very differently if you owned one. It's pure joy, and it will continue on its path to success explicitly because it's not just a gimmick. Playing full scale console experiences on the go - and then being able to continue on your TV at night - is the definition of next generation gaming, IMHO.

    • Holcman

      Hey, I have the Switch, and I'm really enjoying it so far. As someone on a mobile gaming site, you should understand the value of being able to play the game both on TV and easily on the go. There's always someone who calls new things a gimmick, such as the Wii or even the iPhone when it first came out, but judging by its massive sales and success, most people disagree with you. 😉

      • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

        Don't feed the trolls.

  • HelperMonkey

    Another win for the fidget spinner industry!

  • Sobriquet

    So people buying a Switch from eBay aren't getting ripped off as badly as it seems?

  • Michal Hochmajer

    Basic data about Czech Republic (my homeland):
    A lot of game developers for such a small country.
    Low wages.
    Almost everything is overpriced.

    We have Nintendo Switch (most sellers) since week 2 and very rarely out of stock for 360 bucks.
    I've grabed secondhand Switch (280 bucks with Zelda and screen protector) for good friend of mine.
    Yup, plenty people are selling Switch after playing Zelda.

    Conclusion?
    Carter, if you want, come visit my country before Brexit happens and we can take few rounds around local pubs. 🙂

    Oh, almost forgot what I was writing about.
    You can buy as many Switches as you want.