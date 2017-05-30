I've been keeping a pretty close eye on the upcoming Block Farm for quite some time now, and it looks like the game is finally ready to go into beta and soft launch. The beta testing will start June 5th, and on the same day the game will soft launch in the Philippines. As you can see from the video below, there's ton of things you can do in Blocky Farm, and the presentation is lovely, which definitely helps. The game puts you in charge of running and growing a farm, but it goes beyond just planting and harvesting; the game offers a ton of quests you can complete and a tractor you can use to freely roam around your farm.

Blocky Farm - features preview [Join BETA!] from Jet Toast on Vimeo.

There are also quite advanced animal interactions like adding gadgets to your animals that do all kinds of fun things. The game will be F2P, but it does come with an offline mode, which I know many of you will appreciate. If you want to sign up for the beta test, visit the game's webpage. And, of course, check out our forum thread as well.