Much to the consternation of some long-time fans of the series, the recent Fire Emblem games have placed a strong emphasis on marriage. It's such a popular feature that it was a little odd when Fire Emblem Heroes [Free] launched without any signs of the popular relationship system included. The latest event for the game doesn't really do anything about that, but if it's a Fire Emblem waifu you want, then a Fire Emblem waifu you shall have.

The Bridal Blessings event kicks off tomorrow, adding a new paralogue to the game and a number of quests to go with it. Just like the Easter event, it seems like the tongue is planted firmly in cheek here, so we should be in for some cute dialogue. Also like that last event, the game is getting four new special character variants to match the theme. These characters will be available for a limited amount of time and may or may not ever return. Yes, it's time to cash in those orbs.

Four favorite heroines are decked out in full wedding regalia, equipped with weapons like no others. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon's Caeda tosses a deadly bouquet of flowers at foes. From Fire Emblem Fates, Charlotte beats enemies into submission with a giant cake spoon. Cordelia checks in from Fire Emblem Awakening, wielding Cupid's Bow. Finally, Lyn from Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade reluctantly heads into battle with a large candle. I... I don't get that last one at all, but okay. The event runs for just a couple of weeks, so if you want to get any of these characters, you'd best find something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. You're going to need all the luck you can get.