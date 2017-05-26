A few weeks back, we talked about Blizzard looking for a mobile-focused software engineer to create tools that would help designers and artists produce mobile content. While there was some vague talk of mobile games in the job description, it didn't look like the hire was for a specific upcoming mobile game. Well, the plot might be thickening because there's another job openingÂ at Blizzard's Irvine HQ, and this one sounds more like a mobile game-related one. The new opening is for an FX artist, and he/she will help create visual effects for an "unannounced project for mobile." The FX artist will develop real time effects across "all of the effects in the game."

As you can see, the word "game" keeps coming up. The job description also mentions that this position will give the artist the opportunity to flex their creative muscles "in combat, interface, and a variety of other features." Some of the pluses in the job description include previous game production experience and a passion for exploring new ideas in mobile gaming. And the artist needs to have a passion for "creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP." So yes, maybeÂ Blizzard is looking into creating a new mobile game after all, although this doesn't mean that the project will come to fruition in any shape or form. What do you think?



  • Gray Games

    A generic match 3 or shitty clash of clans model

  • Mrbestapps

    Let's hope it's something original and not a cheap rip off reskinned game. We don't need more clash Royales.

  • ediblejesus

    Warcraft F2P social rpg with gatcha rolls for gear like Dena's Final Fantasy Record Keeper?

  • macatron

    Although, I fear it will be a crappy game using the Warcraft IP (as others have already suspected), I'll try to remain hopeful of an actual decent mobile experience. Time will tell.

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      What's the last crappy game Blizzard has made?

      • houseofg

        Exactly. None of the above snarky remarks apply to anything Blizzard has done to date so they deserve the benefit of the doubt at least.

  • BloodFidelity

    I think a Warcraft II styled game would be amazing.

  • theonetruejm

    Screw Dungeon Hunter! I'll take a Diablo mobile game!

  • Raphael Alexander

    Whatever it is it won't be what people want. Some casual match three or idle game.

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      More accurately, it won't be what the vocal minority who love getting mad on the internet want. Hearthstone was dismissed by that same crew as "some dumb freemium card game" and has become one of the top games (not just mobile games) worldwide.

  • boydstr

    It don't surprise me at all that a lot of TA users have no high expectations.

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      It's super depressing to me that the people who you'd think would be mobile enthusiasts are by far the most cynical negative nancies when it comes to a lot of announcements these days.

      • brando

        Preach brother, preach!

  • brantov

    Diablo 2 HD would be awesome. thanks.

    • houseofg

      That's the spirit!