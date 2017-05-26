A few weeks back, we talked about Blizzard looking for a mobile-focused software engineer to create tools that would help designers and artists produce mobile content. While there was some vague talk of mobile games in the job description, it didn't look like the hire was for a specific upcoming mobile game. Well, the plot might be thickening because there's another job openingÂ at Blizzard's Irvine HQ, and this one sounds more like a mobile game-related one. The new opening is for an FX artist, and he/she will help create visual effects for an "unannounced project for mobile." The FX artist will develop real time effects across "all of the effects in the game."

As you can see, the word "game" keeps coming up. The job description also mentions that this position will give the artist the opportunity to flex their creative muscles "in combat, interface, and a variety of other features." Some of the pluses in the job description include previous game production experience and a passion for exploring new ideas in mobile gaming. And the artist needs to have a passion for "creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP." So yes, maybeÂ Blizzard is looking into creating a new mobile game after all, although this doesn't mean that the project will come to fruition in any shape or form. What do you think?