Hey there, friends! I have a question for you all. Do you like shooting lasers at things in space? I'm going to assume you do because if you don't, you are dead to me. At least, the me that is writing this article, hoping this is very salient to your interests. Phew, I'm rambling here. It's just that Subdivision Infinity [$2.99] from Crescent Moon Games has hit the App Store a touch early and I'm very excited about that. It's even having one of those launch sale things, so you can get it for 40% off what will be its eventual regular price.

The game features more than 40 missions spread across five different locations in its main campaign. If you want to take a break from that, you can roam around as you like, shooting at things or mining them as the situation calls for. The action is hot, the graphics are sizzling, and the support for options that are only used by a fraction of players is ... scorching? Another hot word. You see, Subdivision Infinity has support for MFi-compatible controllers and the Apple TV. I know at least a few of our fantastic readers who will be happy to hear that.

Anyway, you can go ahead and grab Subdivision Infinity now if you like to shoot from the hip on these decisions. We'll have a review sometime in the next few days if you're having trouble making up your mind, though. But hey, it's shooting things in space. With lasers. Can that go wrong? We'll let you know soon enough!