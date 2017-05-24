Warzone: Clash of Generals is an upcoming game that's hoping to gives us a blend of Clash Royale and Command & Conquer, at least according to the developers. Judging from the trailer, the game looks to be adopting the Clash Royale-style gameplay, with each player spawning troops onÂ their side of the map and trying to destroy the other player's bases. It's hard to know the gameplay details from the information we have so far, but it does look like most units are spawned from the edge of the map or from specific buildings rather than spawned anywhere in your own half of the map like Clash Royale.

The game follows the familiar rock-paper-scissors gameplay of games like Command & Conquer and offers three different game modes: Siege, Conquest, and Domination. If done right, this might be a fun game to play. The game is currently soft-launched in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, and you can find out more about it (and download the soft-launched version) in our Upcoming Games forum thread.