ReplayKit is Apple's system level solution for streaming and recording the action that happens on your iOS device, and is there any game that's more well-suited for the sharing of antics than Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas [$6.99]? The answer is "no" or at the very least, "probably not." If you feel that way too then today has brought some good news as GTA: San Andreas has just received a new update that adds in ReplayKit support for iPhone 6S and later devices as well as 64-bit support to bring the game compliant for Apple's upcoming 32-bit Appocalypse.

As we've lamented before, ReplayKit has been woefully underutilized by developers, and under promoted by Apple, so it's really nice to see such a high profile game like San Andreas take advantage of the feature. Oh, and in case you're wondering, all of the previous Grand Theft Auto iOS releases and Rockstar's other games have already been updated with 64-bit support in the past couple of years, so it looks like these gems will be spared whenever 32-bit support gets fully dropped in the App Store. But if you're looking to share your crazy shenanigans in the biggest of the GTA 3D trilogy then grab this latest update and start causing some havoc.