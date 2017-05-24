While the internet seems to be split between whether or not it's Asparagus Day today or if it's Asparagus Month the entire month of May, it's officially our made up holiday of the day. Also, a fun fact I only learned recently: A whole lot of people can't smell asparagus pee. Personally, I can, but I'm really not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing. Maybe simultaneously both. What is a good thing, is the number of awesome iOS games being released this week. We've already posted individual stories about some of the stand-outs, but there's a lot of good indie stuff in here as well.
As always, these are the latest games that have been posted to our forums, so if you don't see your game there... Go post a thread for it!
- Ace Racing Turbo (By AH Game)
- Ball O (by Xi You Di Wang)
- Battleship Clash：Naval Warfare（By C&L）
- BitChip Bounce (by Appsolute Games & David Barley)
- Brick Break Hero (by The Seconds)
- Bumby Sky（By peirong lv）
- Deadheads (By Cmune)
- Dragonsaga Mobile (by chang chen)
- Dream Jumper (by Wish Studio)
- Endless Mountain (by Wish Studio)
- Fantasy FreeCell (By The Logic House)
- Farm Animal Family Online - Multiplayer Simulator (by Foxie Games)
- Fastlane: Road to Revenge (by Space Ape Games)
- Glide (by RisingHigh Studio)
- Go Go Fairy Gals (by Freadbear Games)
- Heart of Honor: Burning Blood (by GUMP TECH CO., LIMITED)
- Hunt Till Dawn (by Anqa Game)
- Hyperstrike Go! (by BOXI Interactive Corporation)
- Jellyban - Sweety sokoban puzzles (by Lu Quoc Man)
- Knight In Hell (by Itsumo 20)
- Mob Of Monster (by Ucube Games)
- PES 2017 -PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER- (by KONAMI)
- Pixel Plague (By Polygon Spaceship), The
- Q-Bit Revolution (by 111 Games)
- Rusty Quest (By Code Handwerker)
- Sahara : Ajar's first adventure (By Slix Media)
- Skullgirls (By LINE Corporation)
- Slidey: Block Puzzle (by Narcade)
- Sorcerer's Ring - Magic Duels (by FRAG Games)
- Spinner Zag (by Xi You Di Wang)
- Subdivision Infinity - Intense 3d Space Combat (Crescent Moon)
- Super Burger Time (by G-Mode and GEMS Digital Entertainment)
- Sweet Little Monster (by Wish Studio), The
- Throw Pinball (by baris intepe)
- Valhalla Hills (by Daedalic Entertainment GmbH)
- XTEAM - SF Clicker RPG (by STORMX)
- Zombie Gunship Survival (By Limbic and Flaregames)
Stay tuned for our full roundup later this evening.
