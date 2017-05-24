While the internet seems to be split between whether or not it's Asparagus Day today or if it's Asparagus Month the entire month of May, it's officially our made up holiday of the day. Also, a fun fact I only learned recently: A whole lot of people can't smell asparagus pee. Personally, I can, but I'm really not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing. Maybe simultaneously both. What is a good thing, is the number of awesome iOS games being released this week. We've already posted individual stories about some of the stand-outs, but there's a lot of good indie stuff in here as well.

  • Anonomation

    I really wish that some of these devs that release a new game super fast would spend the time to work on a single game to increase the quality of said games.

  • Dailon Huskey

    PokÃ©mon Magicarp is out in Japan

  • shaneorourke

    Whole bunch of games that look great to me; Skullgirls, subdivision, pixel plague, plenty of other games that might satisfy other people needs and wants.

    One question, it's probably asked a lot, but why do devs feel compelled to put the game genre or whatever in the title? Is it an SEO thing, perhaps it's better than metadata, if that's even used, or even if it entices more people to try it. Either way, is it necessary?
    Honestly I'm less likely to try a game that explains what the type of game it is in the name. I might still try it, but I definitely have a prejudice towards games like this.

  • Dr.SamLoomis

    Prison architect drops tomorrow!

    • Luckithroe

      Whaaaaaaat? Sweeet!

  • Hans P. KÃ¶ter

    Don't forget Jaipur, a 2-player-card game by Asmodee. AI, online, pass'n'play, solo campaign. Quality app.