This week's Hearthstone [Free] Tavern Brawl will take you all the way back to early 2016 when An Evil Exchange first made its appearance on our devices. This Brawl is an entertaining one because of how asymmetric it is. An Evil Exchange has one player play as Kel'Thuzad and the other as Rafaam, and they are competing to see which one is the toughest boss around. Both bosses give you a pre-constructed deck, and Kel'Thuzad has 30 Health and 30 Armor while Rafaam has 60 Health, so expect matches to take a bit longer than usual. As you would expect, Kel'Thuzad's Hero Power brings a random minion back from the dead.

Rafaam's Hero Power is much more interesting. In a way, Rafaam's power is the Staff of Origination from the League of Explorers expansion. When you first start, your Hero Power is simply add a random minion that costs 5 or less to your hand. However, after you play the two spells that upgrade it, it gives you a random legendary that costs 4 less, which is pretty fun. To balance this hero power, Kel'Thuzad's deck is stronger, but if you manage to quickly upgrade Rafaam's Hero Power, you're in a good place. Enjoy this Evil Exchange.