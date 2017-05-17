Good news for Android players and fans of the Phoenix Wright series of games. Capcom has announced that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies [$0.99] is set to hit Android later in May. The colon-then-hyphen title means you know it's getting deep into this series. The fifth game in the Ace Attorney franchise, you'll help out Phoenix Wright as he returns to action after Apollo Justice [$0.99]. The game features 3D graphics in the style of the original 2D art that came to define the Ace Attorney series.

This is the second game to release on Android in the Ace Attorney series after the aforementioned Apollo Justice. What is interesting is that where Apollo Justice on iOS uses a $0.99 purchase followed by IAP including a $14.99 complete game unlock pack, Apollo Justice on Android just goes for $15.99 for the whole game. Which seems kind of backward, but perhaps only in the context of western markets? Dual Destinies uses the same business model on iOS of a $0.99 initial purchase, so I'm curious to see what Capcom has planned for the Android release. This is certainly a year for Capcom mobile ports.