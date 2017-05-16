Hearthstone [Free] is getting some pretty cool new features in the upcoming update, and Blizzard publishedÂ a blog post today presenting two big ones. The first is the ability to complete quests in Friendly Challenges instead of just with randoms. We got a taste of this in the Friendly Feud event last year, and now we'll be getting this feature permanently. There are, of course, quests that can't be completed in Friendly Challenges, such as ones where you play against The Innkeeper or watching a match. This new feature should give players more reasons to play with friends, which is always a good thing in my eyes.

The second feature is the ability to easily copy and share decklists with Deck Importing, which should make netdecking even better but should also promote deck sharing between friends. In order to import a decklist, you'll have to copy a deck on your clipboard, and the client will know that you've got one ready to go. If you don't have all the cards required, the client will offer suggested replacements. As the blog points out, you could also use this new feature to keep a larger library of decks and swap them in and out of the client. Hopefully this new feature will work well on tablets and phones. The new features will be added to the game in the coming weeks,