Cornfox & Bros. has shared the first gameplay video of the upcoming Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. They're demoing the game at the upcoming Nordic Game event in Malmö, Sweden, but for those of us born in countries that aren't the home of some of the finest death metal ever made, the developers have shared some unedited footage captured straight from an iPhone 7 Plus. Take a look, y'all:

Visually, the game looks rather stunning so far. And if you prefer the Zelda stylings of Ocarina of Time and later with the behind-the-back camera, this might be more up your alley than the original. We'll be sure to report more on this one as time goes on, as Oceanhorn has proven to be rather popular in mobile gaming circles. And if you are near Malmö and can make it to Nordic Game, check out the demo for yourself at Epic's booth.