Cornfox & Bros. has shared the first gameplay video of the upcoming Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. They're demoing the game at the upcoming Nordic Game event in Malmö, Sweden, but for those of us born in countries that aren't the home of some of the finest death metal ever made, the developers have shared some unedited footage captured straight from an iPhone 7 Plus. Take a look, y'all:

Visually, the game looks rather stunning so far. And if you prefer the Zelda stylings of Ocarina of Time and later with the behind-the-back camera, this might be more up your alley than the original. We'll be sure to report more on this one as time goes on, as Oceanhorn has proven to be rather popular in mobile gaming circles. And if you are near Malmö and can make it to Nordic Game, check out the demo for yourself at Epic's booth.



  • theforkfactor

    Looks good but the running/jumping/falling look really floaty...hope that gets fixed.

  • http://www.prwmusic.com Rothgarr

    Hot.
    Damn.
    Hot Damn!
    A couple unusual animations and missing sounds but wow wee this looks great so far.

  • http://www.prwmusic.com Rothgarr

    Does this have a release timeframe?

  • Blucard

    Impressive

  • dechico2004

    Can't Wait!!

  • Stetch

    Simply amazing! Hope they will fix some of the animations.

  • HelperMonkey

    Looks really good, and it still feels like Oceanhorn.
    Very impressive.

  • Jakeopp

    Looks solid, but the animations get a 2/10 from me.

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      It's worth considering this is likely very early gameplay and they potentially aren't finished yet.

      • Jakeopp

        Yup, definitely not a concern yet. Hopefully they take their time with this and get it polished as well as the last one.

    • err404

      They should license Havoc and be a real Zelda contender.

  • boydstr

    The best thing that I like is the new camera view much more"in the action"and the addition of a gun to play with is so cool It exceeds the previous part in all respects there are some strange animations but that should be fixable can't wait to play this so now we have 3 great games that are releasing soon Morphite,Shadowgun:Legends and Oceanhorn 2 😁

  • Markedcards

    Want it now now now now 😛

  • curtisrshideler

    Very exciting! Can't believe I'll be able to carry this with me in my pocket everywhere I go. Wish them the best in the rest of development! I'll patiently be here when their done.

  • iosuser

    Looks good but I don't like the typewriter sound during the messages.

  • ETC37

    Glad I'm not the only one who noticed the really odd animations. Still...the game looks awesome and I can't wait for it's release.

  • ZeeMonkeyMan

    Man, I really hope it is released on Apple TV as well! Love that a lot of my games can be family shared to the big screen and some of them just look amazing. Not really sure why Apple TV is so underrated?!

  • Precious Tritium

    We've come a long way from Doodle Jump. This looks amazing.

  • lonestarcarper

    I'd pay $20 for it on IOS