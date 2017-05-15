Crescent Moon's next published title has a release date. Subdivision Infinity, a space shooter developed by Mistfly Games, will release on May 25th. Good news for fans of console-style experiences on mobile: not only is MFi controller support in the game, but so is Apple TV support. Play the game on a TV like everyone's favorite dying form of gaming! I'm sure that quip won't trigger any angry comments below.

Subdivision Infinity will feature over 40 missions to play through across five different locations in space, not to mention a variety of side-quests to take on. And if you just want to get involved in some free-flying space shooting, mining, and exploration, well, you can do that. They're keeping us in suspense as far as the price goes, but you'll find out when this releases next week, I suppose...



  • DJCubs

    A N G E R E Y

  • Drizzt79

    What... are they gonna keep trying to make these 3D space shooters until they can figure out the special sauce for Freelancer?

    • Saucepolicy

      Crescent Moon is publishing, Mistfly is the developer. That said, I'd be lying if I didn't have the same kneejerk reaction.

    • athros

      Not even the creator of Freelancer can recapture the Freelancer special sauce, and he's been trying since 2014 with a shedload of money. This is not going to recapture that.

      On the plus side, it does look like GoF, and maybe it can bring good things there.

  • skylined87

    Whoa that looks sick! Has a cool Galaxy On Fire vibe...

  • Stetch

    Looks good. Actually looks exactly like the other AAA space shooters out there. Hope it will come with something new.

    • zergslayer69

      It's easy to look good from short clips, I hope it doesn't suffer from an empty world