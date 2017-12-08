I don't know about you, but I can't wait to get my hands on the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The game is pure fun and terror (hiding in a bathroom has never been more nerve-wracking), but it also currently comes with only one map, and as large at that map is, it's starting to get stale. Fortunately, a new map is coming to the game, and it was properly shown off last night during the Game Awards. The new map is desert themed and is called Miramar. While the idea of a desert map usually connotes images of brown monotony, Miramar is actually quite varied, with all kinds of landscape features that will make for some great firefights and even crueler deaths.

The PC update that will add Miramar to the game will also add the new vaulting system, which will make PUBG a more nimble game. Few things are as frustrating as being shot at while running at a low fence and knowing that by the time you get over that tiny obstacle, you'll be riddled with bullets. I'm very curious to see how the vaulting system will work on mobile or whether it will even make it to the platform. Now all we can do is be patient and hope to get PUBG on our phones sooner rather than later.

