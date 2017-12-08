Freshly back from the Clash Royale [Free] championships, I go over just how surprising the world of mobile esports is. Oh, and if you're curious about the prize linked savings account stuff I mentioned, check out this web site and/or check out this podcast. Neither have anything to do with iOS gaming, but it seemed like such a cool thing I've been sharing it with everyone. As far as games are concerned, we dive into Getting Over It [$4.99], Amazing Katamari Demacy [Free], Reigns: Her Majesty [$2.99] and Big Shot Boxing [Free].

Don't forget to shoot us emails with any questions, feedback, or anything else relevant or irrelevant to podcast@toucharcade.com.

As a companion to this audio podcast, we also do a video version of the same show that is exclusive to Patreon which allows you to see us playing the games we're talking about.

