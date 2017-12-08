Here's a story today that's almost too cool to believe: A million years ago in App Store time, First Strike [$3.99] got posted to our forums. OK, so it was early 2014, but still, that's ancient history for mobile. It was (and still is) a really cool game that involves waging global nuclear war. It seemed to do alright, and the developers eventually released a highly improved version of the game on Steam called First Strike: Final Hour. It did well enough on Steam that the mobile version was sort of left as is... Until now.

Blindflug Studios announced that Final Hour is coming to mobile- But in the most unexpected way imaginable. Normally you'd think something like this would come as a new version of the game that we all need to buy again. Honestly, this wouldn't be unexpected, or surprising, as the App Store doesn't have the ability to have developers utilize any kind of upgrade pricing. Final Hour feels like it kind of straddles the fence between being a greatly enhanced version of the game and a sequel, so, really, if we needed to pay again, I'd be totally cool with that.

That's not what's happening though. Instead, it's just going to be a free update to anyone who has ever bought First Strike. It's intended to be a huge thank you to all the fans who kept their studio going since the game was first released. First Strike: Final Hour has better graphics, new weapons, non-attack pact systems, iPhone X support, and a bunch of other awesome stuff that makes this already cool game even cooler.

The update will be hitting next week on December 14th, so, be sure to re-download this classic if you deleted it off your iPhone or go ahead and just grab it now to get ahead of the curve.