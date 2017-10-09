After teasing for a few days, Supercell has finally released the latest Clash Royale [Free] update, and it's a really big one. First of all, we are getting a brand new mode called Touchdown that completely changes the way you play the game. Gone are the towers, the river, and the bridges. Now it's all about getting your troops in the opponent's endzone; do that three times, and you win the match. I haven't had a chance to try the new mode yet, but I'm all for any idea that changes Clash Royale's usual flow. In addition to Touchdown, we are also getting new Gold Rush and Gem Rush events, which give you gold and gems respectively for taking down towers. And Mirror battles have you take on an opponent with the exact same deck.

Starting with this update, you can chat and have a rematch with your 2v2 teammate, share and copy decks from outside the game, collect a free Epic Card every Sunday, get better daily deals in the Shop, and much more. And, as is always the case, the update brought some card balance updates along, which you can see here. The update is live, so go check out the new mode and let me know in the comments what you think about it.