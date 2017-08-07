Collectible-card game Faeria [Free (HD)] launched earlier this year armed with a new spin on a familiar genre. It introduced the "living board" where players add lands to a hex-based battlefield and use those lands to summon creatures to take the battle to the foe. It's certainly different than Hearthstone [Free] and other CCG contenders and the battlefield sculpting aspect brings a separate layer of strategy and challenge.

Today Abrakam, the makers of the game, have released their very first major expansion for Faeria. The Adventure Pouch: Oversky brings 33 new cards featuring the debut of "Wild" lands and the "Swallow" game mechanic. All of the cards are based on the Oversky, which are oceans in the sky imbued with a general theme of positivity, generosity, and cooperation. This spirit of cooperation helps usher in a new co-op mode where you can team up with either a friend or AI supporter to explore the 5 unique islands of Oversky and battle the evil emperor of Mirnast.

There will be daily activities players can participate in, such as the Emperor's Challenge. These events will provide rewards like cosmetic items, gold, gems, and chests. As the player population takes down Oversky missions, racks up player-versus-player wins, and completes daily missions additional content and rewards will unlock. So the more you play the more you win.

It's good to see some new cards, mechanics, and overall content hitting Faeria. Cooperative play also has a ton of potential. The game offers a much different take on the CCG genre than its competitors and more variety is great for us players. Want more on the game? Check out our forum page.