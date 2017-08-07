Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It's time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. No sense candy-coating things: this week was a little thin on exciting new stuff. My theory is that developers are so busy making sure their games are ready for iOS 11 that they don't have much time to add anything else. Hopefully business will pick up again in a month or so. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself using AppShopper or by participating in the TouchArcade forums, but this weekly summary is here to fill in the things you might have missed. Let's dig in!

Fire Emblem Heroes, Free A new month means a new update for Fire Emblem Heroes. Version 1.6 has some new features that many players have been requesting. First up, every player now gets one free draw on each and every summoning event from now on, no orbs needed. The developer has also adjusted the draw rates so that four-star characters will appear more often than three-star characters. There's a new hero catalog that shows all of the possible heroes, which ones you've collected, their dialogue, and so on. A new arena mode has you taking seven battles in a row to see if you can survive. Finally, some adjustments have been made to the Tempest Trials to make them a bit easier to handle. That's quite the list, and that's just the big stuff.

Slayaway Camp, $2.99 Slayaway Camp's latest update gives you more of what brought you to the camp in the first place. There are some free new unlockable killers, some new premium killer packs to buy, a boost to the coins you earn from one of the mini-games, and some other small tweaks. Yes, it's just killy-kill-kill all day and night at this camp. Still seems better than the camp I went to when I was young, though. Sorry not sorry, Counselor Todd.

OK Golf, $2.99 Every time this game updates, I hope that it will feature a cameo from Lethal Weapon's Leo Getz. Because he says okay a lot, is why. Sorry, friends. It's really hot here today so my absurd comedy center isn't working very well. At the very least you can enjoy the new course in OK Golf which sees you playing golf on the rooftops of Paris like some sort of...(flips through book of "hip" expressions)... "bourgeois pig."

Mucho Party, Free Hey, this is nice. Mucho Party is a fun multiplayer-focused mini-game collection that has been around for a while now. The latest update adds two new mini-games called Bump Volley and Spaghet'it for you to play. That brings the total up to a whopping 46 games for the full version of the game, almost 50% more than it launched with. Since I'm not seeing any other particularly great candidates this week, I'm going to award Mucho Party the coveted UMMSMotW prize this time around.

Order & Chaos 2: Redemption, Free It feels like everyone and their uncle is trying to get a mobile MMO going these days, but let us not forget the EverQuest of mobile MMOs: Gameloft's Order & Chaos. The sequel got a good update that adds a new PvE game mode that sees you rolling dice to make your way through a special new solo dungeon. You can earn some great rewards as you go along, so why not give it a go? There are also some new companions and a bunch of new epic skins and other accessories. Rounding things out is a new Challenge Rush level, a new PvP crystal level, a new level for Heritage Weapons, and some happy little bug fixes and UI enhancements.

The Simpsonsâ„¢: Tapped Out, Free Homerpalooza has hit Springfield and that means a variety of music-related new characters and buildings to collect. In addition to a ton of decorations and buildings related to music festivals, you can also look forward to a bunch of new characters and some returning ones. Bleeding Gums Murphy, the full Sungazer band, Leon Kompowsky, and many others come to Springfield. And hey, is that Weird Al wandering around? I wonder how you would go about keeping him in town? Good luck, my Simpsons-addicted friends.

PokÃ©mon TCG Online, Free Speaking of things that certainly do still exist, the Pokemon TCG Online app is alive and kicking. The card game recently got an expansion called Sun & Moon: Burning Shadows, and the app now supports that. In addition to the new expansion, the developers have also updated the mulligan interface and added some new boosters and theme decks in the shop. How do you burn a shadow anyway? Ugh, Pokemon, I turn to you for hard facts about science and you let me down constantly.

Oz: Broken Kingdomâ„¢, Free Perhaps the greatest example of something so unappealing that even the heavy weight of Apple's marketing can't push it, Oz has nevertheless been successful enough to keep the lights on. The latest version adds Chapter 10 to the game, titled Gemstone Beach. Aside from the new content, you can also look forward to optimized graphics, improved load times, and vague bug fixes and optimizations. Well, whatever blows your hair back.

That about wraps it up for last week's significant updates. I'm sure I've missed some, though, so please feel free to comment below and let everyone know if you think something should be mentioned. As usual, major updates will likely get their own news stories throughout this week, and I'll be back next Monday to summarize and fill in the blanks. Have a great week!