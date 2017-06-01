We wrote a few weeks back that Hearthstone [Free] was going to get some new features, and those new features have just been added in the latest update. The first big feature is Deck Importing. You can now copy and import decklists from the internetÂ or even from your own decklist library, a feature that should make our lives so much easier and make switching out decks faster. The client will know when a valid decklist is copied and will ask you whether you want to use it when creating a new deck. In theory, at least. The other big feature is Quest with friends, the ability to complete most quests during Friendly Challenges, whichÂ wasn't allowed before.

The update has also improved searches in the Collection Manager, and now you can use "type" and "rarity" search tags. And golden and non-golden cards can now share the same decklist slot, a small but important improvement. There are some other fixes and additions too, like having some game boards becoming exclusive to Wild. And, in what is a great improvement for us mobile gamers, you'll can more easily cancel your spell cast on mobile, which will hopefully reduce self-inflicted Fireballs. You can seeÂ all the changes here. The update is live (or will be live very shortly depending on your location).