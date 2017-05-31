Clickers can be fun not just because of the passivity, being a great way to pass time when doing something else or if you're feeling particularly brain dead. But also, they can scratch the itch of building something up to impressive heights...only to tear it down and start all over again. In fact, that idea of restarting has become a key part of many clickers, to a point where you could almost speedrun a clicker – one of our readers has talked about how he has speedruns through Bit City [Free], for example. But a clicker that's centered around speedruns? That seems like an interesting idea. That could be what Power Tap does.

See, Power Tap is an idle clicker about generating power for ever-more power-hungry devices. You'll tap to generate power, and use various items and enhancements to increase your power generation. But, the game has a finite ending after 60 levels, and about 8 hours of time spent in the game. Now, when you win, you get super-bonuses that allow you to start off with a head start next time. This sounds like other clickers, but instead, you can make your way back through even faster. I could see some real potential for the game as a speedrun title, with possible Game Center leaderboards for fastest time through. Or, if you just want a clicker you can beat, and put down without ever getting to that "I'm tired of this" point, a la Spaceplan [$2.99], Power Tap could be the clicker for you. Check out the forum thread to chat about this one ahead of its expected release in June.