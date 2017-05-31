Sure, there's always a bunch of sales around notable holidays like Memorial Day. But the sales never truly stop. There's a few particularly notable ones going on right now worth checking out. First up, eclectic game creator Kenny Sun has just released Yankai's Peak [$1.99], itself on a 33% launch sale. But his previous iOS games are on sale, too, including Yankai's Triangle [$0.99], Circa Infinity [$0.99], Circle Affinity [Free], and Spectrum by Kenny Sun [$0.99].

If you're a Warhammer fan, or just like chess-inspired strategy games then good news: Warhammer 40,000: Regicide [$0.99] has just gotten its first sale since its release last year, down to $0.99. DISCOUNTS FOR THE DISCOUNT GOD!

Another first-time sale game is The Beggar's Ride [$1.99]. If Old Man's Journey [$4.99] and Get Me Outta Here [Free] didn't leave you with your fill of games starring old dudes, here's another geezer game to enjoy:

Another first time sale worth checking out is After the End: Forsaken Destiny [$1.99]. This 3D puzzle-adventure game is stylish and well worth checking out for a couple of bucks.

As Shaun mentioned earlier, RayForce [$4.99] is $4.99, down from $5.99 along with its maintenance update, in anticipation of the upcoming RayCrisis release. Here's some other sales worthy of consideration: