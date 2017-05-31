With the NBA Finals about set to start up once more, there's time for basketball games. And how about a basketball game to take us back to the halcyon days of 2014, before the NBA Finals became a wasteland of Warriors-Cavaliers matchups. That's what Noodlecake is promising with Bouncy Hoops [Free], developed by Studio Generative. You tap to launch the ball in the air, tapping again and again to 'flap' it up higher and higher, trying to land in the hoop.

It's admittedly a simple concept, but it works out pretty well. You get points for clean shots, bank shots, and sinking shots from high up. The hoop switches sides after every made basket, and the main mode gives you a timer that counts down, with buzzer beaters possible. And of course, there's a variety of balls and arenas to play in. It's a simple high score chaser with good production values, but it's still pretty solid. There's a forum thread for Bouncy Hoops, which is out now.