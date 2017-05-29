Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It's time once again for our look back at the most noteworthy updates of the last seven days. New, old, premium, and free-to-play: there's a little bit of everything in this week's top updates. Of course, you can keep an eye out for them yourself using AppShopper Social [Free], the watchlist in the TouchArcade App [Free], or by participating in the TouchArcade forums, but this weekly summary is here to fill in the things you might have missed. Let's dig in!

Pinball Arcade Plus, $0.99 This month sees yet another interesting historical curio added to the Pinball Arcade line-up. Bally's 1978 wide-body table Paragon is now available as IAP, allowing you to play this fantasy classic anywhere you go. At least as far as I can recall, this was one of the more popular wide-body pinball tables, so I'm sure at least a few of you have some happy memories of feeding quarters into it.

Nimian Legends : BrightRidge HD, $1.99 This is one of those updates with something like sixteen billion things in it, so let me just cut to the highlights. First, it's a new revision of the engine that makes adding more content a little easier, which means we should see new quests coming down the line a little quicker. Some extremely rudimentary controller support has been added, but it's safe to call it a work in progress at this point. Plenty of UI improvements, including saving more of your changes to options and such. Finally, there are more checkpoints in every chapter, allowing you to mark your progress more frequently. I really like this game, so I'm giving it the UMMSMotW award for this week.

Postknight, Free PostKnight has a new area to check out, the Fractured Forest. Watch your step or you'll never leaf alive. There's also a new multiplayer feature called Divisions, a new pet system, and some new special memories you can collect from reaching five hearts with the girls. Wait, does that pet system mean this mail carrier can have a dog? Isn't that, like, against the rules or something? A dog rule or a mail carrier rule, right? Very confusing. Let's move on.

Fallout Shelter, Free I guess this update finishes off the Horsemen of the Post-Apocalypse story? Well, there you go. What a rush that was, hunh? You can fight the Horsemen, recruit Three Dog, and even nab a Legendary Outfit. There are also some new quests that have you seeking special ingredients for the Vault's new chef, along with some mysteries to solve about murder most foul. That's not all, but hey, I have to leave something for you to poke around at.

Onirim - Solitaire Card Game, Free Onirim: it's new, it's currently free, and it has a new expansion. Dubbed The Glyphs, it too is free if you create or sign in with an Asmodee account. More content for a cool game, and I don't have to pay anything? That works for me. If you haven't tried Onirim yet, you really ought to.

Hungry Shark World, Free Some kind of new pirate movie came out, I think. Hungry Shark World isn't going to tell me what the pirate movie is, but it is certainly suggesting that pirates are trending. This update includes a new mini level called the Galleon, which is one of those sunken ship dealies you see in all the movies and goldfish bowls. There's also a new event called the Treasure Hunt, and I'm sure you can figure that one out on your own. A new pet joins the game, a ghost shark named Jasper. He can pass through walls and stuff like any good ghost. Rounding out the new additions is a brand-new power-up that makes your pets grow to humongous proportions. Yes, you can live the Rita Repulsa dream!

Disney Crossy Road, Free See, it's kind of amusing. This update brings Pirates of the Caribbean characters to Disney Crossy Road, which is pretty neat I suppose. Remember when they did a Pirates level in Kingdom Hearts 2? Just about the only part of that game that didn't age well, but I digress. Anyway, what's humorous is that those movies prominently feature curses, and it seems that curse has afflicted this game. Many players are finding the game crashes upon start-up since the Jester of Tortuga joined. I'm sure it'll be sorted soon, though.

Disney Magic Kingdoms, Free Eric Ford's Game of the Forever got a hot new update this week that adds some Zootopia stuff to the game. What a great movie that was, friends. There are four new characters, more than 30 new quests, some new attractions and decorations, and two new concessions. Did they add the Tommy Chong nudist character? Inquiring minds want to know. Let me just call Eric on his emergency line and find out!

World of Tanks Blitz, Free Well, here's a grab bag of an update. This new version adds the ability to evaluate other players post-game, a new level called the Mayan Ruins, and some new American light tanks including the M24 Chaffee, the T37, the M41 Walker Bulldog, and the T49. There's also an event running in collaboration with the anime Girls und Panzer. This one is centered around the Hetzer Kame SP tank destroyer, the signature ride of the Turtle Team. What strange times we live in, friends.

Need for Speedâ„¢ No Limits, Free Wow, the three new cars added in this update cover 80 years of automotive history. Starring in the icon in the 1932 Ford Model 18 Hot Rod edition, and it's joined by the 1973 Ford XB Coupe and the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. There's also a new Proving Ground event to check out. As usual, don't expect these cars to just fall in your lap. But hey, they are things that exist in the game now.

That about wraps it up for last week's significant updates. I'm sure I've missed some, though, so please feel free to comment below and let everyone know if you think something should be mentioned. As usual, major updates will likely get their own news stories throughout this week, and I'll be back next Monday to summarize and fill in the blanks. Have a great week!