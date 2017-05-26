Is there anything better than a Friday before a holiday weekend? I'm not sure there is! We kick things off talking a bit more about the roundups I've been doing over on MacRumors every Friday and what a bummer it is that the common perception of so many people is that there aren't any good mobile games- A statement which is obviously untrue. After a little rant session, we move on to four great games which were released this week: Prison Architect [Free (HD)], Skullgirls [Free], Zombie Gunship Survival [Free], and Rogue Wizards [Free].

Don't forget to shoot us emails with any questions, feedback, or anything else relevant or irrelevant to podcast@toucharcade.com.

Patreon backers get access to a ultra-rad video version of the podcast, which you can view by clicking here. It includes us playing the games we're talking about as we're talking about them, and other fun surprises.

