There should be a public holiday whenever a new Goat Simulator [$4.99] game releases, as it really is a momentous occasion for not only the App Store, but the video games industry as a whole. Chaotic, buggy, and downright freakish action featuring a whole cast of eccentric animals guarantees a fun time, and Goat Simulator: Payday [$4.99] takes the typical shenanigans of the series to a new gangster-themed setting. With the eponymous mammal joined by a wheelchair-bound dolphin, a spitting camel and a flying flamingo, you're tasked with assembling your crew in an open world suburban town and taking the money of innocent bystanders with no mercy and an abundance of style. The screenshots look hilarious, and if there's any praise you can level at the Goat Simulator series it's that you know exactly what you're getting yourself into - if you're looking for the next essential iOS release, Goat Simulator: Payday is available now on the App Store for $4.99.

Beyond the bizarre context and typical slapdash humor you'd expect from the Goat Simulator series, Payday includes some pretences of gameplay structure so that you're not just aimlessly destroying the environment, no matter how fun that may actually be. The PRANKNET database tasks you with jobs and objectives to accomplish for bare dollar, and fourteen new mutators to unlock provide a lot of incentive for exploration and trying ridiculous things just to see what will happen. Really, a Steam review that says Goat Simulator: Payday is 'basically what Payday 2 should've been' sums it up better than I ever could. If you're a fan of the series, Payday should be another essential purchase; if this is your first exposure to the concept, this is a decent place to start. Either way, head down to our forum thread for GOAT discussion on all things Goat Simulator: Payday.