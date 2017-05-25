If you are a CCG person and also like games like Civilization, pay attention because you're going to like Age of Rivals. This upcoming game takes inspiration from the famous board game 7 Wonders as well as the card games Dominion and Hearthstone and has you building a huge civilization with well-balanced economy, military, culture, and defense in 10 minutes or less. You only have minimal control over your deck before the match, which according to the developers encourages more variety between matches. And while there's plenty of strategy, the game is a bit more casual than your usual hardcore CCG game.

The game comes with over 200 cards that you can unlock as you go along (not through IAPs), ranked public matches and private friend matches, daily missions, monthly tournaments, and much more. The game will be coming to iOS in June and will be a fully-premium experiences with no IAPs. Check out more about the game in our Upcoming Games forum thread.