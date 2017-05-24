Herocraft has announced that a new PvE campaign is coming on May 30th to their game Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf [Free]. The Saga of the Great Awakening will feature ten new story-driven missions to play through. You'll take on the mysterious Necron race, who are ancient and don't like you. Five new enemies in total are there for you to take on in these missions, with four unique bosses across the ten missions.

The good news is that you'll have 40 new cards to collect, along with new levels and upgrades for both the main character and your squad mates, so you'll have a fighting chance against those deadly Necrons. The Saga of the New Awakening will hit both iOS and Android starting on May 30th. I'm glad to see the game still getting updates after its 2014 release. Any time a title can show it has long-term appeal, that's a good thing for players and fans of a game.