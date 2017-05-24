As we wrote a few days ago, the pretty colorful Karma.Incarnation 1 has landed on Android, with the iOS version coming in the near future. If you don't know anything about the game, in Karma.Incarnation 1 you play someone who's beloved has been abducted by evil spirits, and in your attempt to turn into a ferocious dragon to get her back, you end up as a worm called Pip. In order to get to your beloved, you'll have to travel across a lovely psychedelic world and solve puzzles as you try to learn the laws of Karma.

The game has really fun art, but, as Steam reviews reveal, it's also quite fun to play. If you want to check it out you on your Android device, go here, and if you are an iOS version, you should soon get your hands on it as well.