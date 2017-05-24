We are definitely living in the golden age of board game and card game digital ports, and today we got another popular one, Jaipur [$2.99]. Jaipur is a fast-paced two-player card game that's all about becoming the most powerful trader in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. As you can imagine, the game has you taking and selling the right cards at the right time and is a blend ofâ€”as the designer puts itâ€”tactics, risk, and luck. The digital version of the game adds a tutorial for those who've never played the game as well as a mobile-exclusive campaign mode.

In addition to the new campaign mode, the mobile app adds hotseat and online multiplayer and new game modes, all of which should make Jaipur a fun one to have on your device. The game is out on both iOS and Android and is $2.99 for a limited price.