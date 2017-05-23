World of Tanks Blitz [Free] continues its steady stream of updates, and while update 3.9 is adding some new tanks, the most interesting part of the new update is the nerfing of the game's Premium Shells. Premium Shells areÂ shells you can buy with gold and used to have pretty crazy penetration values, which made them a great tool for those who could afford to buy them. Update 3.9 will make these shells cheaper and weaker. Certain Premium vehicles used to use primarily Premium Shells, so now those tanks will see an increase in the penetration value of standard shells. This change should (emphasis on should) make the game a bit more equal in terms of penetration and damage values.

The update also adds a new Mayan Ruins map, a whole new line of speedy American scout tanks, the ability to leave feedback for players you've battled with in the form of Military Honor (1-5 stars), and many more little changes. I'm glad to see premium get nerfed because I'm generally opposed to any item that gives a competitive advantage to those who can afford to pay. At the same time, I'm curious to see what players will have to say about this update because after update 3.8, the game's rating plummeted. The update is going live today once the servers are back online.