For readers in the United States, next Monday is Memorial Day, when the service of those who died in the army is celebrated and commemorated. While this holiday is normally a great time for families to get together, it has also become a good excuse for many iOS developers to put their titles on sale, and a whole bunch of excellent indie titles are today available for the bargain price of only $0.99. Here is an extensive list of titles that should presumably be available at this new discount price until after the long weekend has ended; whether you celebrate Memorial Day or not, if there's a certain game that has been missing from your collection this is a fantastic opportunity to make amends!

Alto's Adventure [$0.99]

Assassin's Creed Identity [$0.99]

Attack the Light - Steven Universe Light RPG [$0.99]

Bean Dreams [$2.99]

Card Wars - Adventure Time Card Game [$0.99]

Chameleon Run [$1.99]

Leo's Fortune [$0.99]

Shadowmatic [$0.99]

Teeny Titans [$3.99]

Warlock's Tower [$0.99]

Many of these games have been on sale before, but the vast majority of them are undisputed iOS classics that are more than worth their dollar cost of entry. Particular highlights include the TouchArcade 2016 Game of the Year Runner-Up Teeny Titans [$3.99], which is not only an excellent role-playing title but is also on sale for only the second time since its release last June. Another notable game on sale is Warlock's Tower [$0.99], which is at its lowest price ever at $0.99, and is one of the more recent releases of the lot having only launched back in February of this year. If you're tempted to pick up any of the aforementioned titles, or if you spot any further games joining this impressive App Store promotion in the coming days, be sure to let us know in the comments below.



















