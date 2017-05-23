With the end of the world probably upon us, we should all be training for the upcoming apocalypse if we are to survive longerÂ than your average bear. Dead Age, a survival RPG originally created for PC and soon to join the mobile shores, will have you playing as one of the few survivors of a zombie apocalypse, so consider it as a practice run. The game has you teaming with other survivors as you try to make it through the day. In the process, you'll have to go out on dangerous scavenging runs to gather important resources and, of course, recruit other survivors. You'll also craft equipment, defend your camp, and make various decisions that will influence the outcome of the game's story.

As you can see from the trailer below, the game uses a turn-based combat system for when you meet those pesky zombies, and if anyone dies in the process, they are gone for good since the game has permadeath. The game has really good reviews on Steam, so you probably want to keep an eye out for it. Dead Age releases June 8th for iOS and Android and will cost $2.99.