Gambitious Digital Entertainment and Vile Monarch are set to release their sequel to the hit Oh...Sir! The Insult Simulator [$1.99] next week. Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast releases for mobile and desktop on Wednesday, May 31st. The core idea of the game is the same, but the big new change is the Hollywood parody theme, with a ton of thinly-veiled, legally-distinct parody Hollywood referential characters to play as. Like, a dude who looks like Deadpool with Thor's hammer Mjolnir and Captain America's shield? You're crossing the Marvel streams, Vile Monarch, you madmen!

Of course, if pre-made heroes aren't your thing, there's a character creator and a career mode to go down. I want to insult people to their faces as a career! Of course, with the comeback system in the game now, you'll have to give as good as you can get in The Hollywood Roast. It's kind of amusing that Vile Monarch is a studio of ex-11-bit developers who worked on This War of Mine [$14.99] and now they're doing this. But hey, humanity contains multitudes, and that game is sad and serious enough that a bunch of Oh...Sir games need to exist to balance it out!