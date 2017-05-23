Whoever thought it would be a great idea to combine plenty of alcohol with a game that's all about throwing incredibly pointy darts across a room should be congratulated for trying to help with the planet's overpopulation. Still, playing darts is quite fun, with or without alcohol, and the upcoming Cobi Darts looks like a fun, simple take on the famous sport. As you can see from the video below, the gameplay looks well-done, although it will all depend on whether you can consistently hit your target if you master the technique.

The game will come with skill-based single player games as well as PvP (of course), and you'll be able to play it through iMessage as well as through a normal iOS app. Cobi Darts is coming out this Thursday, and you can hop over to our Upcoming Games forum thread and chat with the developer if you so desire.