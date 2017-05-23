If you're looking for a fun board game port to play, check out Castles of Mad King Ludwig [$0.99], which just dropped to $0.99, its lowest price ever, to celebrate its first anniversary. The sale will only run for a couple of days, so make sure you grab the game while it's still cheap. If you haven't heard of the game yet, Castles was designed by Ted Alspach, who also designed the pretty fun Suburbia board game. Your goal is to design a castle by adding various rooms to it as you go along while trying to mess with other players' design aspirations. While you might start playing with the hopes of designing a masterpiece, you might end up with a castle that looks like it came straight out of Twilight Zone.

We liked the game in our review, especially because the theme works very well and because it has plenty of strategy. The game offers plenty of entertainment, and it should be a no-brainer at this price if you like board games on your devices.