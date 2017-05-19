We've been keeping a pretty close eye on Albion Online, the cross-platform sandbox MMORPG that promises to bring to mobile a very complex and deep game. If you haven't heard of the game before, Albion Online will bring a PvE and PvP medieval fantasy world with a player-driven economy—where all equipment items are player-crafted—along with a unique classless system and much more. The game is scheduled to release on PC in July, and today the developers announced the last big update prior to release, and it's an important one indeed. The update will improve the Outlands, the lawless territories of the Albion world. The developers weren't happy with the way harbors and cities in the Outlands fulfilled their role of being a home for guilds that lack territory, so they will be replaced with a single access point, the city of Caerleon.

There are also changes in the distribution of resources, with the harder Outlands zones receiving higher amounts of enchanted resources, which should act as a magnet for those of us seeking rare resources. And secondly, watchtower territories within the Outlands will be boosted to make them more attractive for those Guild vs Guild fights. I'm looking forward to getting this game on my tablet and streaming it on our Twitch channel, so hopefully it's not too far into the future.