Oh, you thought your wallet was safe for another week? Well, Bandai Namco and Behold Studios have some other plans for your precious pocket money. After what feels like 10,000 years, Chroma Squad [$4.99] has finally made its way to the App Store. From the developers of the popular Knights of Pen & Paper, Chroma Squad is a tactical RPG based on the Super Sentai/Power Rangers-style teams of heroes in color-coded spandex.

Of course, given the developer, you know they had to give things a nice meta twist. While the gameplay mechanics certainly center around turn-based battles between heroes and monsters, it's all draped in the premise of you trying to run your own successful TV company. Each level is an episode of the show, and you have to try to get the best ratings possible by pulling off cool moves and stunts. Higher ratings earn you a bigger audience and more money, which is used to improve your team and get better giant robots. It's a big old love letter to Rangers shows, and fans of those shows will probably find as much to laugh at here as RPG fans did in Behold's previous game.

What's particularly cool is seeing this game published by Bandai Namco. As official licensees of both the Japanese Super Sentai shows from Toei and the overseas Power Rangers adaptations from Saban, Bandai Namco's presence as a publisher means that Chroma Squad doesn't necessarily have to skirt around its similarities to those brands. We'll have a full review of Chroma Squad once we've had a chance to put it through its paces, but if you're a Ranger fan and enjoy a good TRPG, it's probably safe to go-go to the App Store and pick it up.

Thanks to digitalphil in the TouchArcade Discord channel for the heads-up!